Daily California Eggs
Dec. 23
Prices are steady. The undertone is usually steady. Offerings are light to moderate. Supplies are in close balance to moderate. Cartoned egg demand is moderate to good. Foodservice sales continue light to very light. Market activity is moderate.
CALIFORNIA:
Shell egg marketer’s benchmark price for negotiated egg sales of USDA Grade AA and Grade AA in cartons, cents per dozen. This price does not reflect discounts or other contract terms.
Jumbo 156 Extra Large 133
Large 126 Medium 113
Southern California:
Prices to retailers, sales to volume buyers, USDA Grade AA white eggs in cartoons, delivered store door, cents per dozen.
Jumbo 151-165 Extra Large 120-131
Large 113-124 Medium 100-115