Daily California Eggs
Feb. 5
Benchmark prices are unchanged. Asking prices for next week are 1 cent higher for Jumbo and Extra Large, 2 cents higher for Large and 5 cents lower for Medium and Small. Trade sentiment is steady to mostly lower. Cartoned egg sales range moderate to good, mostly moderate and better into areas with ads currently in place or planned for next week. Food service demand is light to moderate and continues to improve. Warehouse buying interest is light to instances moderate at best. Offerings are mostly moderate. Supplies are light to usually moderate. Market activity is slow. Small benchmark price $1.24.
CALIFORNIA:
Shell egg marketer’s benchmark price for negotiated egg sales of USDA Grade AA and Grade AA in cartons, cents per dozen. This price does not reflect discounts or other contract terms.
Jumbo 204 Extra Large 189
Large 184 Medium 144
Southern California:
Prices to retailers, sales to volume buyers, USDA Grade AA white eggs in cartoons, delivered store door, cents per dozen.
Jumbo 196-210 Extra Large 177-188
Large 171-182 Medium 130-145