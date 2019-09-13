Daily California Eggs
Sept. 6
Benchmark prices are steady. Asking prices for next week are 16 cents lower for Jumbo, 21 cents lower for Extra Large and Large and 16 cents lower for Medium and Small. Trade sentiment is sharply lower. Offerings are heavy. Retail and food service demand is light to moderate. Warehouse buying interest is light. Supplies are moderate. Market activity is slow. Small benchmark price 83 cents.
CALIFORNIA:
Shell egg marketer’s benchmark price for negotiated egg sales of USDA Grade AA and Grade AA in cartons, cents per dozen. This price does not reflect discounts or other contract terms.
Jumbo 174 Extra Large 159
Large 155 Medium 103
Southern California:
Prices to retailers, sales to volume buyers, USDA Grade AA white eggs in cartoons, delivered store door, cents per dozen.
Jumbo 166-178 Extra Large 146-153
Large 140-149 Medium 89-98