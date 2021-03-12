Daily California Eggs
March 12
Benchmark prices are unchanged. Asking prices for next week are 7 cents higher for Jumbo, 13 cents higher for Extra Large and Large and 14 cents higher for Medium and Small. The undertone is steady. Demand is mostly moderate. Offerings are light to moderate. Supplies range light to fully adequate. Market activity is slow to moderate. Small benchmark price $1.23.
CALIFORNIA:
Shell egg marketer’s benchmark price for negotiated egg sales of USDA Grade AA and Grade AA in cartons, cents per dozen. This price does not reflect discounts or other contract terms.
Jumbo 202 Extra Large 189
Large 183 Medium 143
Southern California:
Prices to retailers, sales to volume buyers, USDA Grade AA white eggs in cartoons, delivered store door, cents per dozen.
Jumbo 194-208 Extra Large 177-188
Large 170-181 Medium 129-144