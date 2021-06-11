Daily California Eggs
June 11
Benchmark prices are unchanged. Asking prices for next week are unchanged for Jumbo, 12 cents lower for Extra Large, 14 cents lower for Large and 12 cents lower for Medium and Small. The undertone is unsettled. Retail and food service demand are moderate at best and overall somewhat disappointing. Warehouse buying remains light to moderate. Offerings are moderate to heavy. Supplies are light to mostly moderate. Market activity is slow. Small benchmark price $1.00.
CALIFORNIA:
Shell egg marketer’s benchmark price for negotiated egg sales of USDA Grade AA and Grade AA in cartons, cents per dozen. This price does not reflect discounts or other contract terms.
Jumbo 175 Extra Large 142
Large 137 Medium 120
Southern California:
Prices to retailers, sales to volume buyers, USDA Grade AA white eggs in cartoons, delivered store door, cents per dozen.
Jumbo 167-181 Extra Large 130-141
Large 124-135 Medium 106-121