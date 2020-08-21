Daily California Eggs
Aug. 21
Benchmark prices are steady. Asking prices for next week are 13 cents higher for Jumbo, 10 cents higher for Extra Large, 12 cents higher for Large, and 7 cents higher for Medium and Small. The undertone is steady to firm. Retail demand is moderate to fairly good. Food service demand is light to instances moderate. Offerings and supplies are in a range of light to moderate. Market activity is slow to moderate. Small benchmark price 77 cents.
CALIFORNIA:
Shell egg marketer’s benchmark price for negotiated egg sales of USDA Grade AA and Grade AA in cartons, cents per dozen. This price does not reflect discounts or other contract terms.
Jumbo 164 Extra Large 153
Large 141 Medium 97
Southern California:
Prices to retailers, sales to volume buyers, USDA Grade AA white eggs in cartoons, delivered store door, cents per dozen.
Jumbo 156-170 Extra Large 136-147
Large 124-135 Medium 83-98