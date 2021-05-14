Daily California Eggs
May 14
Benchmark prices are unchanged. Asking prices for next week are unchanged on all sizes. Trade sentiment is steady. Retail demand is mostly moderate with loose egg movement ranging moderate to good. Offerings are light for Jumbo and moderate on all other sizes. Warehouse buying interest is moderate. Supplies are usually in close balance with anticipated needs. Market activity is slow to moderate. Small benchmark price $1.03.
CALIFORNIA:
Shell egg marketer’s benchmark price for negotiated egg sales of USDA Grade AA and Grade AA in cartons, cents per dozen. This price does not reflect discounts or other contract terms.
Jumbo 175 Extra Large 132
Large 124 Medium 123
Southern California:
Prices to retailers, sales to volume buyers, USDA Grade AA white eggs in cartoons, delivered store door, cents per dozen.
Jumbo 167-181 Extra Large 120-131
Large 111-122 Medium 109-124