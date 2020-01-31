Daily California Eggs
Jan. 31
Benchmark prices are steady. Asking prices for next week are 10 cents higher for Jumbo, 22 cents higher for Extra Large, 27 cents higher for Large and 17 cents higher for Medium and Small. The undertone is firm. Retail demand is moderate to fairly good with food service movement mostly moderate. Warehouse buying interest is mostly hand-to-mouth currently while those buyers find it more difficult to secure immediate deliveries. Offerings are light to moderate and confidently held. Supplies are light to moderate. Market activity is moderate to active. Small benchmark price 99 cents.
CALIFORNIA:
Shell egg marketer’s benchmark price for negotiated egg sales of USDA Grade AA and Grade AA in cartons, cents per dozen. This price does not reflect discounts or other contract terms.
Jumbo 169 Extra Large 163
Large 161 Medium 119
Southern California:
Prices to retailers, sales to volume buyers, USDA Grade AA white eggs in cartoons, delivered store door, cents per dozen.
Jumbo 161-173 Extra Large 150-157
Large 146-155 Medium 105-114