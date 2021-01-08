Daily California Eggs
Jan. 8
Benchmark prices are unchanged. Asking prices for next week are unchanged for all sizes. Trade sentiment is steady to mostly fully steady. Offerings are light to moderate and held with increased confidence. Warehouse buying interest is moderate to mostly fairly good. Cartoned egg demand is fairly good to good with recent ads stimulating additional movement. Food service movement is light to very light. Supplies are tight to moderate. Market activity is moderate to active. Small benchmark price 93 cents.
CALIFORNIA:
Shell egg marketer’s benchmark price for negotiated egg sales of USDA Grade AA and Grade AA in cartons, cents per dozen. This price does not reflect discounts or other contract terms.
Jumbo 156 Extra Large 140
Large 134 Medium 113
Southern California:
Prices to retailers, sales to volume buyers, USDA Grade AA white eggs in cartoons, delivered store door, cents per dozen.
Jumbo 148-162 Extra Large 128-139
Large 121-132 Medium 99-114