Daily California Eggs
Jan. 10
Benchmark prices are steady. Asking prices for next week are 2 cents higher for Jumbo, 11 cents lower for Extra Large and Large and 3 cents lower for Medium and Small. Trade sentiment is mostly steady. Retail demand is moderate to fairly good and aided by current ads. Warehouse buying interest is moderate. Food service movement ranges light to moderate. Offerings are light for Jumbo and usually moderate on the balance of sizes. Supplies are moderate. Market activity is slow to moderate. Small benchmark price 97 cents.
CALIFORNIA:
Shell egg marketer’s benchmark price for negotiated egg sales of USDA Grade AA and Grade AA in cartons, cents per dozen. This price does not reflect discounts or other contract terms.
Jumbo 160 Extra Large 155
Large 151 Medium 117
Southern California:
Prices to retailers, sales to volume buyers, USDA Grade AA white eggs in cartoons, delivered store door, cents per dozen.
Jumbo 152-164 Extra Large 142-149
Large 136-145 Medium 103-112