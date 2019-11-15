Daily California Eggs
Nov. 15
Benchmark prices are steady. Asking prices for next week are 21 cents higher for Jumbo, 16 cents higher for Extra Large, 19 cents higher for Large and steady for Medium and Small. Trade sentiment is steady. Retail demand is moderate to good. Warehouse buyers are working from current inventories. Offerings are light to moderate. Supplies are moderate. Market activity is moderate to active. Small benchmark price is 109 cents.
CALIFORNIA:
Shell egg marketer’s benchmark price for negotiated egg sales of USDA Grade AA and Grade AA in cartons, cents per dozen. This price does not reflect discounts or other contract terms.
Jumbo 165 Extra Large 180
Large 177 Medium 129
Southern California:
Prices to retailers, sales to volume buyers, USDA Grade AA white eggs in cartoons, delivered store door, cents per dozen.
Jumbo 157-169 Extra Large 167-174
Large 162-171 Medium 115-124