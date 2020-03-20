Daily California Eggs
March 20
Benchmark prices are steady. Asking prices for next week are 79 cents higher for Jumbo, Extra Large and Large and 69 cents higher for Medium and Small. Trade sentiment remains sharply higher. Retail demand and warehouse buying interest is good to excellent with food service movement light to very light. Offerings are short of needs. Supplies are light to moderate. Market activity is active. Small benchmark price $1.81.
CALIFORNIA:
Shell egg marketer’s benchmark price for negotiated egg sales of USDA Grade AA and Grade AA in cartons, cents per dozen. This price does not reflect discounts or other contract terms.
Jumbo 245 Extra Large 233
Large 228 Medium 201
Southern California:
Prices to retailers, sales to volume buyers, USDA Grade AA white eggs in cartoons, delivered store door, cents per dozen.
Jumbo 237-249 Extra Large 220-227
Large 213-222 Medium 187-196