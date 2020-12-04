Daily California Eggs
Dec. 4
Benchmark prices are steady. Asking prices for next week are 11 cents lower for Jumbo, 16 cents lower for Extra Large, 17 cents lower for Large and 11 cents lower for Medium and Small. Trade sentiment is sharply lower. Retail demand is light to fairly good, mostly moderate. Loose egg sales vary from area to area, mostly light. Supplies are light to moderate. Offerings are heavy. Market activity is slow to moderate. Small benchmark price $1.16.
CALIFORNIA:
Shell egg marketer’s benchmark price for negotiated egg sales of USDA Grade AA and Grade AA in cartons, cents per dozen. This price does not reflect discounts or other contract terms.
Jumbo 184 Extra Large 171
Large 168 Medium 136
Southern California:
Prices to retailers, sales to volume buyers, USDA Grade AA white eggs in cartoons, delivered store door, cents per dozen.
Jumbo 176-190 Extra Large 154-165
Large 151-162 Medium 122-137