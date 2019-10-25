Daily California Eggs
Oct. 25
Benchmark prices are steady. Asking prices for next week are unchanged for Jumbo, 8 cents higher for Extra Large, 6 cents higher for Large and 2 cents higher for Medium and Small. The undertone is usually higher. Offerings are light for Jumbo, light to moderate for Extra Large and Medium and moderate to available for Large. Retail demand is moderate to fairly good and best into those suppliers building for planned ads. Warehouse buying interest is mixed while food service demand is reported as moderate. Supplies are mostly moderate. Market activity is moderate. Small benchmark price 82 cents.
CALIFORNIA:
Shell egg marketer’s benchmark price for negotiated egg sales of USDA Grade AA and Grade AA in cartons, cents per dozen. This price does not reflect discounts or other contract terms.
Jumbo 165 Extra Large 129
Large 123 Medium 102
Southern California:
Prices to retailers, sales to volume buyers, USDA Grade AA white eggs in cartoons, delivered store door, cents per dozen.
Jumbo 157-169 Extra Large 116-123
Large 108-117 Medium 88-97