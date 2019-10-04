Daily California Eggs
Oct. 4
Benchmark prices are steady. Asking prices for next week are unchanged on all sizes. The undertone is higher for Medium and steady on the balance of sizes. Offerings are light for Jumbo, light to moderate for Medium and moderate to fully adequate for Extra Large and Large. Retail and food service demand is mostly moderate while warehouse buying interest is light to moderate. Supplies are moderate to instances light. Market activity is slow to moderate. Small benchmark price 67 cents.
CALIFORNIA:
Shell egg marketer’s benchmark price for negotiated egg sales of USDA Grade AA and Grade AA in cartons, cents per dozen. This price does not reflect discounts or other contract terms.
Jumbo 158 Extra Large 115
Large 111 Medium 87
Southern California:
Prices to retailers, sales to volume buyers, USDA Grade AA white eggs in cartoons, delivered store door, cents per dozen.
Jumbo 150-162 Extra Large 102-109
Large 96-105 Medium 73-82