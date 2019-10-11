Daily California Eggs
Oct. 11
Benchmark prices are steady. Asking prices for next week are 3 cents higher for Jumbo, 6 cents higher for Extra Large, 3 cents higher for Large and 8 cents higher for Medium and Small. The undertone is higher. Retail demand is moderate to fairly good and better into planned ads. Food service movement is moderate. Warehouse buying interest is moderate to instances fairly good. Offerings are light to mostly moderate. Supplies are light to moderate. Market activity is moderate. Small benchmark price 67 cents.
CALIFORNIA:
Shell egg marketer’s benchmark price for negotiated egg sales of USDA Grade AA and Grade AA in cartons, cents per dozen. This price does not reflect discounts or other contract terms.
Jumbo 158 Extra Large 115
Large 111 Medium 87
Southern California:
Prices to retailers, sales to volume buyers, USDA Grade AA white eggs in cartoons, delivered store door, cents per dozen.
Jumbo 150-162 Extra Large 102-109
Large 96-105 Medium 73-82