Daily California Eggs
Nov. 29
Benchmark prices are steady. Asking prices for next week are unchanged on all sizes. Trade sentiment is mostly lower. Retail and food service movement is fairly good to good. Warehouse buying interest is light as those buyers are anticipating or experiencing lower trending prices. Offerings are moderate to available. Supplies are mostly moderate. Market activity is slow to moderate. Small benchmark price $1.17.
CALIFORNIA:
Shell egg marketer’s benchmark price for negotiated egg sales of USDA Grade AA and Grade AA in cartons, cents per dozen. This price does not reflect discounts or other contract terms.
Jumbo 191 Extra Large 203
Large 203 Medium 137
Southern California:
Prices to retailers, sales to volume buyers, USDA Grade AA white eggs in cartoons, delivered store door, cents per dozen.
Jumbo 183-195 Extra Large 190-197
Large 188-197 Medium 123-132