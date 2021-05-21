Daily California Eggs
May 21
Benchmark prices are unchanged. Asking prices for next week are unchanged for Jumbo, 12 cents higher for Extra Large, 15 cents higher for Large and unchanged for Medium and Small. The undertone is firm. Retail demand is moderate to fairly good and better into areas with ads scheduled for next week. Food service demand is moderate. Offerings remain light for Jumbo, light to moderate for Extra Large and moderate for Large and Medium. Warehouse buying interest is moderate as most operators prepare to use current floor stocks to cover anticipated sales for the near future. Supplies are mostly moderate. Market activity is moderate. Small benchmark price $1.03.
CALIFORNIA:
Shell egg marketer’s benchmark price for negotiated egg sales of USDA Grade AA and Grade AA in cartons, cents per dozen. This price does not reflect discounts or other contract terms.
Jumbo 175 Extra Large 132
Large 124 Medium 123
Southern California:
Prices to retailers, sales to volume buyers, USDA Grade AA white eggs in cartoons, delivered store door, cents per dozen.
Jumbo 167-181 Extra Large 120-131
Large 111-122 Medium 109-124