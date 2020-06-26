Daily California Eggs
June 26
Benchmark prices are steady. Asking prices for next week are unchanged for Jumbo, 6 cents higher for Extra Large and Large and unchanged for Medium and Small. The undertone is firm. Offerings are moderate to instances light. Demand continues in a full range of light to fairly good. Supplies are light to moderate. Market activity is slow to moderate. Small benchmark price 83 cents.
CALIFORNIA:
Shell egg marketer’s benchmark price for negotiated egg sales of USDA Grade AA and Grade AA in cartons, cents per dozen. This price does not reflect discounts or other contract terms.
Jumbo 170 Extra Large 140
Large 132 Medium 113
Southern California:
Prices to retailers, sales to volume buyers, USDA Grade AA white eggs in cartoons, delivered store door, cents per dozen.
Jumbo 162-174 Extra Large 127-134
Large 117-126 Medium 89-104