Daily California Eggs
April 16
Benchmark prices are unchanged. Asking prices for next week are unchanged for Jumbo, 5 cents lower for Extra Large, 7 cents lower for Large and unchanged for Medium and Small. The undertone is barely steady. Retail demand is light to instances moderate and reported as sluggish. Loose egg demand is moderate to good. Offerings continue light for Medium and moderate to heavy for Extra Large and Large. Supplies are moderate to fully adequate. Market activity is slow. Small benchmark price $1.11.
CALIFORNIA:
Shell egg marketer’s benchmark price for negotiated egg sales of USDA Grade AA and Grade AA in cartons, cents per dozen. This price does not reflect discounts or other contract terms.
Jumbo 175 Extra Large 152
Large 147 Medium 131
Southern California:
Prices to retailers, sales to volume buyers, USDA Grade AA white eggs in cartoons, delivered store door, cents per dozen.
Jumbo 167-181 Extra Large 140-151
Large 134-145 Medium 117-132