Daily California Eggs
Feb. 28
Benchmark prices are steady. Asking prices for next week are 2 cents higher for Jumbo, unchanged for Extra Large and Large and 8 cents higher for Medium and Small. The undertone is steady for Extra Large and Large, steady to higher for Jumbo and higher for Medium. Offerings are moderate for Extra Large and Large and light for Jumbo and Medium. Retail and food service demand is mostly moderate. Warehouse buying interest is hand-to-mouth as those operators await further market direction. Supplies are light to moderate. Market activity is moderate. Small benchmark price $1.05.
CALIFORNIA:
Shell egg marketer’s benchmark price for negotiated egg sales of USDA Grade AA and Grade AA in cartons, cents per dozen. This price does not reflect discounts or other contract terms.
Jumbo 179 Extra Large 168
Large 166 Medium 125
Southern California:
Prices to retailers, sales to volume buyers, USDA Grade AA white eggs in cartoons, delivered store door, cents per dozen.
Jumbo 171-183 Extra Large 155-162
Large 151-160 Medium 111-120