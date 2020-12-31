Daily California Eggs
Dec. 31
Benchmark prices are unchanged. Asking prices for next week are unchanged for Jumbo, 1 cent higher for Extra Large, 2 cents higher for Large and unchanged for Medium and Small. The undertone is steady. Cartoned egg sales are fairly good to good. Foodservice demand remains light to very light. Offerings are light to moderate. Supplies are mostly light to moderate. Market activity is moderate to active. Small benchmark price 93 cents.
CALIFORNIA:
Shell egg marketer’s benchmark price for negotiated egg sales of USDA Grade AA and Grade AA in cartons, cents per dozen. This price does not reflect discounts or other contract terms.
Jumbo 156 Extra Large 139
Large 132 Medium 113
Southern California:
Prices to retailers, sales to volume buyers, USDA Grade AA white eggs in cartoons, delivered store door, cents per dozen.
Jumbo 148-162 Extra Large 122-133
Large 115-126 Medium 99-114