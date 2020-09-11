Daily California Eggs
Sept. 11
Benchmark prices are steady. Asking prices for next week are unchanged for Jumbo, 2 cents lower for Extra Large, 7 cents lower for Large and unchanged on Medium and Small. Trade sentiment is steady to about steady. Offerings are moderate to available. Retail demand is moderate to occasionally fairly good while institutional movement varies from light to fairly good, mostly light to moderate. Warehouse buying is light to moderate. Supplies are light to mostly moderate. Market activity is slow. Small benchmark price 85 cents.
CALIFORNIA:
Shell egg marketer’s benchmark price for negotiated egg sales of USDA Grade AA and Grade AA in cartons, cents per dozen. This price does not reflect discounts or other contract terms.
Jumbo 178 Extra Large 164
Large 154 Medium 105
Southern California:
Prices to retailers, sales to volume buyers, USDA Grade AA white eggs in cartoons, delivered store door, cents per dozen.
Jumbo 170-184 Extra Large 147-158
Large 137-148 Medium 91-106