Daily California Eggs
Feb. 21
Benchmark prices are steady. Asking prices for next week are unchanged for all sizes. Trade sentiment is firm. Offerings are light. Retail demand is mostly moderate. Food service movement is light to moderate. Supplies are light to moderate. Market activity is moderate to active. Small benchmark price $1.05.
CALIFORNIA:
Shell egg marketer’s benchmark price for negotiated egg sales of USDA Grade AA and Grade AA in cartons, cents per dozen. This price does not reflect discounts or other contract terms.
Jumbo 179 Extra Large 168
Large 166 Medium 125
Southern California:
Prices to retailers, sales to volume buyers, USDA Grade AA white eggs in cartoons, delivered store door, cents per dozen.
Jumbo 171-183 Extra Large 155-162
Large 151-160 Medium 111-120