Daily California Eggs
June 5
Benchmark prices are steady. Asking prices for next week are unchanged for Jumbo, 7 cents lower for Extra Large and 9 cents lower for Large, Medium and Small. Trade sentiment is lower. Offerings are fully adequate. Demand is mostly light to moderate while many report a definite slowing into retail channels. Supplies are light to moderate. Market activity is slow. Small benchmark price $1.09.
CALIFORNIA:
Shell egg marketer’s benchmark price for negotiated egg sales of USDA Grade AA and Grade AA in cartons, cents per dozen. This price does not reflect discounts or other contract terms.
Jumbo 170 Extra Large 154
Large 149 Medium 129
Southern California:
Prices to retailers, sales to volume buyers, USDA Grade AA white eggs in cartoons, delivered store door, cents per dozen.
Jumbo 162-174 Extra Large 141-148
Large 134-143 Medium 115-130