Daily California Eggs
Aug. 28
Benchmark prices are steady. Asking prices for next week are 1 cent higher for all sizes. Trade sentiment is mostly steady. Offerings are moderate. Retail demand is light to moderate and better into current ads. Warehouse buying interest is light and very hand-to-mouth. Foodservice movement is slowly improving and reported as mostly moderate to instances fairly good. Supplies are balanced to moderate. Market activity is slow. Small benchmark price 84 cents.
CALIFORNIA:
Shell egg marketer’s benchmark price for negotiated egg sales of USDA Grade AA and Grade AA in cartons, cents per dozen. This price does not reflect discounts or other contract terms.
Jumbo 177 Extra Large 163
Large 153 Medium 104
Southern California:
Prices to retailers, sales to volume buyers, USDA Grade AA white eggs in cartoons, delivered store door, cents per dozen.
Jumbo 169-183 Extra Large 146-157
Large 136-147 Medium 90-105