Daily California Eggs
April 3
Benchmark prices are steady. Asking prices for next week are 35 cents lower for Jumbo, 30 cents lower for Extra Large and Large and 55 cents lower for Medium and Small. Trade sentiment is usually sharply lower. Cartoned egg sales are fairly good to good. Loose egg sales are very slow. Supplies are light to moderate. Offerings are light to mostly moderate while cartoning supplies are hampering shell egg availability in some locations. Market activity is slow to moderate. Small benchmark price $3.02.
CALIFORNIA:
Shell egg marketer’s benchmark price for negotiated egg sales of USDA Grade AA and Grade AA in cartons, cents per dozen. This price does not reflect discounts or other contract terms.
Jumbo 387 Extra Large 382
Large 377 Medium 322
Southern California:
Prices to retailers, sales to volume buyers, USDA Grade AA white eggs in cartoons, delivered store door, cents per dozen.
Jumbo 379-391 Extra Large 369-376
Large 362-371 Medium 308-327