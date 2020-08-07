Daily California Eggs
Aug. 7
Benchmark prices are steady. Asking prices for next week are 3 cents higher for Jumbo, 2 cents higher for Extra Large and unchanged on Large, Medium and Small. The undertone is about steady. Demand is light to moderate. Offerings remain light for Jumbo and moderate to fully adequate on the balance of sizes. Supplies are moderate. Market activity is slow to instances moderate. Small benchmark price 75 cents.
CALIFORNIA:
Shell egg marketer’s benchmark price for negotiated egg sales of USDA Grade AA and Grade AA in cartons, cents per dozen. This price does not reflect discounts or other contract terms.
Jumbo 157 Extra Large 147
Large 139 Medium 95
Southern California:
Prices to retailers, sales to volume buyers, USDA Grade AA white eggs in cartoons, delivered store door, cents per dozen.
Jumbo 149-163 Extra Large 130-141
Large 122-133 Medium 81-92