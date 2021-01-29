Daily California Eggs
Jan. 29
Benchmark prices are unchanged. Asking prices for next week are 22 cents higher for Jumbo and Extra Large, 23 cents higher for Large and 16 cents higher for Medium and Small. The undertone is mostly steady to instances firm. Cartoned egg sales are moderate to good while loose egg demand is reported as light to moderate with a slight improvement noted over this time last week. Warehouse buying interest is moderate at best as those buyers continue to watch the market closely. Offerings are mostly moderate. Supplies are closely balanced to moderate. Market activity is slow to moderate. Small benchmark price $1.08.
CALIFORNIA:
Shell egg marketer’s benchmark price for negotiated egg sales of USDA Grade AA and Grade AA in cartons, cents per dozen. This price does not reflect discounts or other contract terms.
Jumbo 182 Extra Large 167
Large 161 Medium 128
Southern California:
Prices to retailers, sales to volume buyers, USDA Grade AA white eggs in cartoons, delivered store door, cents per dozen.
Jumbo 174-188 Extra Large 155-166
Large 148-159 Medium 114-129