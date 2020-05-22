Daily California Eggs
May 22
Benchmark prices are steady. Asking prices for next week are unchanged for Jumbo, Extra Large, and Large, while 6 cents lower for Medium and Small. The undertone is steady to weak. Retail demand is moderate to at times good. Foodservice movement is light to moderate. Offerings are light to moderate for Jumbo and Extra Large, mostly moderate for Large, and moderate to heavy for Medium. Supplies remain mixed. Market activity is slow. Small benchmark price $1.15.
CALIFORNIA:
Shell egg marketer’s benchmark price for negotiated egg sales of USDA Grade AA and Grade AA in cartons, cents per dozen. This price does not reflect discounts or other contract terms.
Jumbo 170 Extra Large 154
Large 149 Medium 135
Southern California:
Prices to retailers, sales to volume buyers, USDA Grade AA white eggs in cartoons, delivered store door, cents per dozen.
Jumbo 162-174 Extra Large 141-148
Large 134-143 Medium 121-136