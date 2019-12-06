Daily California Eggs
Dec. 6
Benchmark prices are steady. Asking prices for next week are 6 cents lower for Jumbo, 15 cents lower for Extra Large, 17 cents lower for Large and 8 cents lower for Medium and Small. Trade sentiment is unsettled. Retail demand ranges moderate to good. Loose egg sales are moderate. Warehouse buying interest is moderate to fairly good as buyers reach out for additional shell eggs for upcoming ads and the Christmas holiday. Offerings are light for Mediums and light to moderate on the balance of sizes. Supplies are mostly moderate. Market activity is moderate. Small benchmark price $1.17.
CALIFORNIA:
Shell egg marketer’s benchmark price for negotiated egg sales of USDA Grade AA and Grade AA in cartons, cents per dozen. This price does not reflect discounts or other contract terms.
Jumbo 191 Extra Large 203
Large 203 Medium 137
Southern California:
Prices to retailers, sales to volume buyers, USDA Grade AA white eggs in cartoons, delivered store door, cents per dozen.
Jumbo 183-195 Extra Large 190-197
Large 188-197 Medium 123-132