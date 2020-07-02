Daily California Eggs
July 2
Benchmark prices are steady. Asking prices for next week are 2 cents higher for Jumbo, 26 cents higher for Extra Large and Large and 6 cents higher for Medium and Small. Trade sentiment is steady to higher. Demand is moderate to fairly good. Offerings are mostly moderate. Supplies are light to moderate. Market activity is slow to moderate. Small benchmark price 83 cents.
CALIFORNIA:
Shell egg marketer’s benchmark price for negotiated egg sales of USDA Grade AA and Grade AA in cartons, cents per dozen. This price does not reflect discounts or other contract terms.
Jumbo 170 Extra Large 140
Large 138 Medium 103
Southern California:
Prices to retailers, sales to volume buyers, USDA Grade AA white eggs in cartoons, delivered store door, cents per dozen.
Jumbo 162-174 Extra Large 133-140
Large 123-132 Medium 89-104