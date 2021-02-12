Daily California Eggs
Feb. 12
Benchmark prices are unchanged. Asking prices for next week are 12 cents lower for Jumbo, 15 cents lower for Extra Large, 16 cents lower for Large and 11 cents lower for Medium and Small. Trade sentiment is barely steady to instances weak. Offerings are light to moderate. Retail demand is moderate to fairly good while foodservice movement continues to improve and is rated as mostly moderate. Warehouse buying interest is fairly good to good. Supplies are light. Market activity is slow to moderate. Small benchmark price $1.08.
CALIFORNIA:
Shell egg marketer’s benchmark price for negotiated egg sales of USDA Grade AA and Grade AA in cartons, cents per dozen. This price does not reflect discounts or other contract terms.
Jumbo 205 Extra Large 190
Large 186 Medium 139
Southern California:
Prices to retailers, sales to volume buyers, USDA Grade AA white eggs in cartoons, delivered store door, cents per dozen.
Jumbo 197-211 Extra Large 178-189
Large 173-184 Medium 125-140