Daily California Eggs
April 17
Benchmark prices are steady. Asking prices for next week are 58 cents lower for Jumbo, 65 cents lower for Extra Large and Large and 37 cents lower for Medium and Small. The undertone is weak. Retail movement is mostly good for cartoned shell eggs while food service demand is spotty and reported as moderate at best and substantially below normal buying patterns. Offerings are light to mostly moderate. Supplies are light to moderate. Offerings and supplies are somewhat hindered by the continued lack of cartoning materials currently available. Market activity is moderate. Small benchmark price $1.62.
CALIFORNIA:
Shell egg marketer’s benchmark price for negotiated egg sales of USDA Grade AA and Grade AA in cartons, cents per dozen. This price does not reflect discounts or other contract terms.
Jumbo 280 Extra Large 280
Large 275 Medium 182
Southern California:
Prices to retailers, sales to volume buyers, USDA Grade AA white eggs in cartoons, delivered store door, cents per dozen.
Jumbo 272-284 Extra Large 267-274
Large 260-269 Medium 168-187