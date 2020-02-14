Daily California Eggs
Feb. 14
Benchmark prices are steady. Asking prices for next week are unchanged for Jumbo, 19 cents lower for Extra Large, 24 cents lower for Large, 8 cents lower for Medium and Small. The undertone is barely steady to weak. Demand ranges light to fairly good. Offerings are light to moderate. Supplies are mostly moderate. Market activity is moderate to slow. Small benchmark price 113 cents.
CALIFORNIA:
Shell egg marketer’s benchmark price for negotiated egg sales of USDA Grade AA and Grade AA in cartons, cents per dozen. This price does not reflect discounts or other contract terms.
Jumbo 179 Extra Large 187
Large 190 Medium 133
Southern California:
Prices to retailers, sales to volume buyers, USDA Grade AA white eggs in cartoons, delivered store door, cents per dozen.
Jumbo 171-183 Extra Large 174-181
Large 175-184 Medium 119-128