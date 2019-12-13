Daily California Eggs
Dec. 13
Benchmark prices are steady. Asking prices for next week are 6 cents lower for Jumbo, 13 cents lower for Extra Large, 15 cents lower for Large and 5 cents lower for Medium and Small. The undertone is steady to about steady. Demand into all channels is mostly moderate. Offerings are moderate to available for the larger sizes and light to moderate for Medium. Supplies are light to moderate. Market activity is moderate. Small benchmark price $1.09.
CALIFORNIA:
Shell egg marketer’s benchmark price for negotiated egg sales of USDA Grade AA and Grade AA in cartons, cents per dozen. This price does not reflect discounts or other contract terms.
Jumbo 185 Extra Large 188
Large 186 Medium 129
Southern California:
Prices to retailers, sales to volume buyers, USDA Grade AA white eggs in cartoons, delivered store door, cents per dozen.
Jumbo 177-189 Extra Large 175-182
Large 171-180 Medium 115-124