Daily California Eggs
Jan. 15
Benchmark prices are unchanged. Asking prices for next week are 5 cents higher for Jumbo, Extra Large and Large and unchanged for Medium and Small. Trade is steady to firm. Offerings are light to moderate. Supplies are closely balanced to moderate. Warehouse buying interest is moderate while many distributors take a wait-and-see approach to the current market.
Demand into retail channels ranges moderate to good, mostly fairly good to good and aided by additional ad activity. Food service movement is light to moderate at best. Market activity is moderate to active. Small benchmark price 93 cents.
CALIFORNIA:
Shell egg marketer’s benchmark price for negotiated egg sales of USDA Grade AA and Grade AA in cartons, cents per dozen. This price does not reflect discounts or other contract terms.
Jumbo 156 Extra Large 140
Large 134 Medium 113
Southern California:
Prices to retailers, sales to volume buyers, USDA Grade AA white eggs in cartoons, delivered store door, cents per dozen.
Jumbo 148-162 Extra Large 128-139
Large 121-132 Medium 99-114