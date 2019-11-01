Daily California Eggs
Nov. 1
Benchmark prices are steady. Asking prices for next week are unchanged for Jumbo, 19 cents higher for Extra Large, 20 cents higher for Large and 14 cents higher for Medium and Small. The undertone is sharply higher. Retail demand is moderate to fairly good and better into locations with ads in place or planned for the next few weeks. Warehouse buying interest continues mixed. Food service movement is mostly moderate. Offerings are light for Jumbo and mostly moderate on the balance of sizes and held in increasingly confident hands. Supplies are moderate to fully adequate. Market activity is moderate to active. Small benchmark price 84 cents.
CALIFORNIA:
Shell egg marketer’s benchmark price for negotiated egg sales of USDA Grade AA and Grade AA in cartons, cents per dozen. This price does not reflect discounts or other contract terms.
Jumbo 165 Extra Large 137
Large 129 Medium 104
Southern California:
Prices to retailers, sales to volume buyers, USDA Grade AA white eggs in cartoons, delivered store door, cents per dozen.
Jumbo 157-169 Extra Large 124-131
Large 114-123 Medium 90-99