Daily California Eggs
March 6
Benchmark prices are steady. Asking prices for next week are 12 cents higher for Jumbo, 10 cents higher for Extra Large and Large and 15 cents higher for Medium and Small. The undertone is firm. Offerings are usually light and held confidently. Demand into all areas ranges moderate to fairly good. Supplies are light to moderate. Market activity is active. Small benchmark price $1.13.
CALIFORNIA:
Shell egg marketer’s benchmark price for negotiated egg sales of USDA Grade AA and Grade AA in cartons, cents per dozen. This price does not reflect discounts or other contract terms.
Jumbo 181 Extra Large 168
Large 166 Medium 133
Southern California:
Prices to retailers, sales to volume buyers, USDA Grade AA white eggs in cartoons, delivered store door, cents per dozen.
Jumbo 173-185 Extra Large 155-162
Large 151-160 Medium 119-128