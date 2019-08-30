Daily California Eggs
Aug. 30
Benchmark prices are steady. Asking prices for next week are unchanged for Jumbo, 2 cents higher for Extra Large and Large and unchanged for Medium and Small. The undertone is steady to about steady. Demand is light to moderate. Offerings are moderate. Supplies are moderate to closely balanced. Market activity is slow to at times moderate. Small benchmark price 86 cents.
CALIFORNIA:
Shell egg marketer’s benchmark price for negotiated egg sales of USDA Grade AA and Grade AA in cartons, cents per dozen. This price does not reflect discounts or other contract terms.
Jumbo 182 Extra Large 163
Large 159 Medium 106
Southern California:
Prices to retailers, sales to volume buyers, USDA Grade AA white eggs in cartoons, delivered store door, cents per dozen.
Jumbo 174-186 Extra Large 150-157
Large 144-153 Medium 92-101