Daily California Eggs
Dec. 20
Benchmark prices are steady. Asking prices for next week are 4 cents lower for Jumbo, Extra Large and Large and 2 cents lower for Medium and Small. The undertone is lower. Offerings are moderate to heavy. Retail and food service movement is usually moderate to fairly good. Warehouse buying interest is light to moderate as those buyers await further market adjustments. Supplies are light to mostly moderate. Market activity is slow to moderate. Small benchmark price $1.04.
CALIFORNIA:
Shell egg marketer’s benchmark price for negotiated egg sales of USDA Grade AA and Grade AA in cartons, cents per dozen. This price does not reflect discounts or other contract terms.
Jumbo 179 Extra Large 175
Large 171 Medium 124
Southern California:
Prices to retailers, sales to volume buyers, USDA Grade AA white eggs in cartoons, delivered store door, cents per dozen.
Jumbo 171-183 Extra Large 162-169
Large 156-165 Medium 110-119