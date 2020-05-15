Daily California Eggs
May 15
Benchmark prices are steady. Asking prices for next week are 3 cents lower for Jumbo, 12 cents lower for Extra Large and Large and unchanged for Medium and Small. Trade sentiment is lower. Offerings are moderate to heavy. Retail movement is moderate to good. Loose egg sales vary by location and range light to moderate. Warehouse buying interest is usually light. Supplies are mixed. Market activity is slow. Small benchmark price $1.15.
CALIFORNIA:
Shell egg marketer’s benchmark price for negotiated egg sales of USDA Grade AA and Grade AA in cartons, cents per dozen. This price does not reflect discounts or other contract terms.
Jumbo 173 Extra Large 166
Large 161 Medium 135
Southern California:
Prices to retailers, sales to volume buyers, USDA Grade AA white eggs in cartoons, delivered store door, cents per dozen.
Jumbo 165-177 Extra Large 153-160
Large 146-155 Medium 121-136