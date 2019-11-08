Daily California Eggs
Nov. 8
Benchmark prices are steady. Asking prices for next week are unchanged for Jumbo, 24 cents higher for Extra Large, 28 cents higher for Large and 11 cents higher for Medium and Small. Trade sentiment is steady to mostly higher. Retail demand ranges moderate to good and best into current ads. Warehouse buyers are working from current inventories and regular commitments and spot buying on an as needed basis only. Food service movement is moderate. Offerings are light to mostly moderate. Supplies are moderate to fully adequate. Market activity is moderate to active. Small benchmark price 98 cents.
CALIFORNIA:
Shell egg marketer’s benchmark price for negotiated egg sales of USDA Grade AA and Grade AA in cartons, cents per dozen. This price does not reflect discounts or other contract terms.
Jumbo 165 Extra Large 156
Large 149 Medium 118
Southern California:
Prices to retailers, sales to volume buyers, USDA Grade AA white eggs in cartoons, delivered store door, cents per dozen.
Jumbo 157-169 Extra Large 143-150
Large 134-143 Medium 104-113