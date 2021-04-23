Daily California Eggs
April 23
Benchmark prices are unchanged. Asking prices for next week are unchanged for Jumbo, 4 cents lower for Extra Large and Large and unchanged for Medium and Small. Trade sentiment is lower. Offerings are moderate to mostly heavy. Cartoned eggs sales are usually light. Institutional movement ranges light to fairly good, mostly moderate to fairly good. Supplies are moderate. Market activity is slow. Small benchmark price $1.11.
CALIFORNIA:
Shell egg marketer’s benchmark price for negotiated egg sales of USDA Grade AA and Grade AA in cartons, cents per dozen. This price does not reflect discounts or other contract terms.
Jumbo 175 Extra Large 147
Large 140 Medium 131
Southern California:
Prices to retailers, sales to volume buyers, USDA Grade AA white eggs in cartoons, delivered store door, cents per dozen.
Jumbo 167-181 Extra Large 135-146
Large 127-138 Medium 117-132