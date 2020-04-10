Daily California Eggs
April 10
Benchmark prices are steady. Asking prices for next week are 72 cents lower for Jumbo, Extra Large and Large and 85 cents lower for Medium and Small. Trade sentiment is lower. Cartoned egg sales are reported as moderate to good and continue to clear rapidly in most locals. Loose egg sales remain very slow. Offerings and supplies are light to moderate, lightest for cartoned product. Packaging materials continue in short supply. Market activity is moderate. Small benchmark price $2.47.
CALIFORNIA:
Shell egg marketer’s benchmark price for negotiated egg sales of USDA Grade AA and Grade AA in cartons, cents per dozen. This price does not reflect discounts or other contract terms.
Jumbo 352 Extra Large 352
Large 347 Medium 267
Southern California:
Prices to retailers, sales to volume buyers, USDA Grade AA white eggs in cartoons, delivered store door, cents per dozen.
Jumbo 344-356 Extra Large 339-346
Large 332-341 Medium 253-272