Daily California Eggs
March 27
Benchmark prices are steady. Asking prices for next week are 63 cents higher for Jumbo, 70 cents higher for Extra Large and Large and 52 cents higher for Medium and Small. Trade sentiment is steady to higher. Floor stocks are minimal while demand is good to very good into retail channels and slow to very slow into food service avenues. Offerings are light to moderate and most operators are getting adjusted to just-in-time deliveries. Many have purchased additional shell eggs well in advance of anticipated needs. Market activity is moderate to active. Small benchmark price $2.50.
CALIFORNIA:
Shell egg marketer’s benchmark price for negotiated egg sales of USDA Grade AA and Grade AA in cartons, cents per dozen. This price does not reflect discounts or other contract terms.
Jumbo 324 Extra Large 312
Large 307 Medium 270
Southern California:
Prices to retailers, sales to volume buyers, USDA Grade AA white eggs in cartoons, delivered store door, cents per dozen.
Jumbo 316-328 Extra Large 299-306
Large 292-301 Medium 256-275