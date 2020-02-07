Daily California Eggs
Jan. 31
Benchmark prices are steady. Asking prices for next week are unchanged for Jumbo, 2 cents higher for Extra Large and Large, 3 cents lower for Medium and Small. The undertone is weak. Retail demand is usually moderate to instances light. Warehouse buying interest is hand to mouth. Offerings and supplies are moderate. Market activity is moderate to slow. Small benchmark price 116 cents.
CALIFORNIA:
Shell egg marketer’s benchmark price for negotiated egg sales of USDA Grade AA and Grade AA in cartons, cents per dozen. This price does not reflect discounts or other contract terms.
Jumbo 179 Extra Large 185
Large 188 Medium 136
Southern California:
Prices to retailers, sales to volume buyers, USDA Grade AA white eggs in cartoons, delivered store door, cents per dozen.
Jumbo 171-183 Extra Large 172-179
Large 173-182 Medium 122-131