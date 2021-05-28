Daily California Eggs
May 28
Benchmark prices are unchanged. Asking prices for next week are unchanged for Jumbo, 6 cents higher for Extra Large, 7 cents higher for Large and unchanged for Medium and Small. Trade sentiment is mostly steady. Cartoned egg sales are moderate to good with loose egg sales reported as usually moderate. Offerings are moderate to instances heavy. Warehouse buying interest is mostly light. Supplies are light to usually moderate. Market activity is slow to moderate. Small benchmark price $1.03.
CALIFORNIA:
Shell egg marketer’s benchmark price for negotiated egg sales of USDA Grade AA and Grade AA in cartons, cents per dozen. This price does not reflect discounts or other contract terms.
Jumbo 175 Extra Large 144
Large 139 Medium 123
Southern California:
Prices to retailers, sales to volume buyers, USDA Grade AA white eggs in cartoons, delivered store door, cents per dozen.
Jumbo 167-181 Extra Large 132-143
Large 126-137 Medium 109-124