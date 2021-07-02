Daily California Eggs
July 2
Benchmark prices are unchanged. Asking prices for next week are 6 cents higher for Jumbo, 9 cents higher for Extra Large, 8 cents higher for Large and unchanged for Medium and Small. The undertone is steady to higher. Retail demand ranges light to fairly good while better into areas with ads in place or scheduled for next week. Loose egg sales are mostly moderate. Warehouse buying interest is moderate. Offerings are light to usually moderate. Supplies are light to moderate. Market activity is slow to moderate. Small benchmark price 88 cents.
CALIFORNIA:
Shell egg marketer’s benchmark price for negotiated egg sales of USDA Grade AA and Grade AA in cartons, cents per dozen. This price does not reflect discounts or other contract terms.
Jumbo 175 Extra Large 137
Large 130 Medium 108
Southern California:
Prices to retailers, sales to volume buyers, USDA Grade AA white eggs in cartoons, delivered store door, cents per dozen.
Jumbo 167-181 Extra Large 125-136
Large 117-128 Medium 94-109