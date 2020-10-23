Daily California Eggs
Oct. 23
Benchmark prices are steady. Asking prices for next week are 2 cents lower for Jumbo, 4 cents lower for Extra Large and 2 cents lower for Large, Medium and Small. Trade sentiment is steady with a firming undertone. Offerings are light to moderate and held with more confidence than this time last week. Demand is usually moderate to fairly good. Supplies are light to moderate. Market activity is moderate. Small benchmark price $1.31.
CALIFORNIA:
Shell egg marketer’s benchmark price for negotiated egg sales of USDA Grade AA and Grade AA in cartons, cents per dozen. This price does not reflect discounts or other contract terms.
Jumbo 195 Extra Large 184
Large 179 Medium 151
Southern California:
Prices to retailers, sales to volume buyers, USDA Grade AA white eggs in cartoons, delivered store door, cents per dozen.
Jumbo 187-201 Extra Large 167-178
Large 162-173 Medium 137-152